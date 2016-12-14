94% rejection of govt offer by civil service workers

Nova Scotia Government Employee Union (NSGEU) members who work in the Civil Service sent a strong message to the premier and government of Nova Scotia that, by a 94% margin, they are rejecting the government offer from previous negotiations.

"Our members want an agreement to be negotiated, not dictated", said union president Jason MacLean in a news release Wednesday. "It's time to return to the bargaining table."

31,000 union members working in the Civil Service provide a vast array of important public services, says the release, working in Access Nova Scotia centres, child welfare, corrections, the courts, education, finance, inspections, wildlife, fisheries, mining, tourism, and forestry.

“Stephen McNeil’s heavy-handed approach to labour negotiations has failed yet again. Public sector workers are tired of being bullied by this government," NDP leader Gary Burrill said in a news release Wednesday. "The Premier should repeal Bill 148 and return to the bargaining table to reach a negotiated settlement.”

The goverment offer, says the NSGEU, is a four year deal with a wage package of 0%,0%,1%, 1.5% and 0.5% on the last day of the contract. The offer also ends a long-held benefit, called the Public Service Award, which is a deferred wage benefit negotiated in the 80's to improve recruitment and retention in the Civil Service. The government offer freezes the benefit for all those who are current members and any new hires after April, 2015 would not receive it at all.

"The final offer from the government is not acceptable to our members," says MacLean. "I'm proud of the members who raised their voices against this offer and stand with the bargaining committee as we proceed to the next steps."

The next step for negotiations is conciliation and if conciliation fails, proceed to apply for arbitration.