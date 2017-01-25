Court says NDP interfered with boundary change decision

Nova Scotia's Court of Appeal has ruled changes made by the Dexter NDP government to Nova Scotia's electoral map violated a fundamental charter right ofr Acadians in the province.

The decision is a victory for Acadian groups that challenged the new map because it eliminated the special protection afforded to three Acadian regions of the province by merging them with neighbouring electoral districts.

The Fédération acadienne de la Nouvelle-Écosse (FANE) began legal action soon after the changes, but the Dexter government ignored the objections and pushed ahead with the changes.

Three "protected" ridings were initially designed to give the Acadian communities concentrated in Clare, Argyle and Richmond a stronger voice and a greater ability to elect Acadian members of their communities to represent them in the legislature.

Tuesday's ruling by the Appeals Court noted the Charter language which states, "Every citizen of Canada has the right to vote in an election of members of the House of Commons or of a legislative assembly and to be qualified for membership therein."

The Court has no power in this case to order a change and it is up to the current Liberal government to decide what to do next.

Marie-Claude Rioux, executive director of the Acadian federation, told reporters she did not know what kind of solution would be presented, but that FANE is committed to "collaborate and co-operate together" and "see what are the solutions that are possible."Cabinet minister Michel Samson told reporters, "We'll want to have those discussions with the Acadian federation to get a better understanding of what should be the next steps and what is the time frame for those next steps."

The Dexter NDP government tainted the process when a cabinet minister declared null and void an independent commission's interim report, which was ordered by the government changed after the electoral boundaries commission followed in the footsteps of earlier commissions in safeguarding three small so-called protected ridings: Clare, Argyle and Richmond.

The commission was oredered to redraw the map strictly based on population size, resulting in a final report with the Acadian ridings merged with neighbouring communities, effectively eliminating their protected status.

"The attorney general's intervention forced the commission to sign a final report with electoral boundaries that did not represent the commission's authentic view of effective representation according to constitutional criteria," the appeal court said in its decision.

Fear by the government of public outcry seemed to play a part in theor decision, said the ruling, but the Court said that "Those prospects do not justify stifling the independent commission's view of effective representation. Public debate, challenge and justification energize a 'democratic right.'"

Chris d'Entremont, a Progressive Conservative MLA for one of the affested ridings (Argyle-Barrington) and former cabinet minister, was unsure what the government's next step will be.

"Do they start a new boundary commission to take a look at what has happened?" he said in a CBC interview, "do they make a decision for this election or do they look at the 10-year mark, when that 10-year boundary review has to be initiated once again?"

The province's chief electoral officer said changes to the electoral map take some time and would not speculate about whether whether it could happen before the next election, which must take place by the fall of 2018, but has been rumoured to likely occur in 2017.