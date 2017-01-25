Deja vu all over again - Shelburne County gearing up for new electoral boundary fight

"...nothing in the legislation that prevents the government from acting immediately."

In the wake of a Nova Scotia Court of Appeal ruling Tuesday that the Dexter NDP government's meddling in a review by the Electoral Boundary Commission process in 2012 resulting in the former Shelburne County riding being split between two adjoining ridings, an ad hoc group in the County is planning to challenge the government to revert to a riding which encompasses all of Shelburne County.

Ad-hoc group forming

Shelburne resident Ed Cayer told SCT that the ad hoc group is in early stages of discussions about how best to influence the current government to have the Shelburne County riding reinstated. Cayer serves as the newly-elected chair of the Queens-Shelburne Riding Association, but emphasized that his efforts with the electoral boundary group are as a private citizen.

A source familiar with the electoral boundary requirements told SCT that Shelburne County meets all of the requirements for a riding and, especially in light of the Appeals Court decision, sees no reason why the Shelburne County Riding could not be reinstated.

The Appeals Court opined that changes to Nova Scotia's electoral map violated a fundamental charter right of Acadians in the province.



Process tainted by Dexter NDP

In 2012, the Dexter NDP government, it said, tainted the process when a cabinet minister declared null and void an independent commission's interim report, which was ordered by the government changed after the electoral boundaries commission followed in the footsteps of earlier commissions in safeguarding three small so-called protected ridings: Clare, Argyle and Richmond.

If the Shelburne County Riding were reinstated, Argyle could then revert back to a predominantly Acadian riding.

Righting a wrong?

Former Shelburn e Town councilor Roy O'Donnell actively campaigned against the Boundary changes in 2012. When asked what he thought of the possible efforts of the ad-hoc group, he said, "I Think it's great. Now is the time for the McNeil government to correct an injustice that was forced on the people of Shelburne County by the previous Dexter government. We have another opportunity here to right a wrong." All municipal units and citizens in in the County must get involved, he added, saying "We can't let this opportunity slip away.

O'Donnell reminded SCT that acting Justice minister Michel Samson said Tuesday that there was nothing in the legislation that prevents the government from acting immediately.

"The attorney general's intervention forced the commission to sign a final report with electoral boundaries that did not represent the commission's authentic view of effective representation according to constitutional criteria," the appeal court said in its decision.

Trash-talking Dexter

In a 2012 op-ed piece, former Chronicle Herald editor Dan Leger accused Dexter of "trash-talking" Commission members whose opinions on electoral reform differed from his and his government's. Commissioner Gaudet said in the final report that minority ridings should be preserved to help Acadian and African-Nova Scotian communities maintain their identities and minority rights. Gaudet also complained that the government interfered in the commission’s process. Dexter called one Gaudet’s comments a “travesty” from “partisan members” of the commission, there “for the sole purpose of simply trying to cause difficulty.” To Dexter, opined Leger, "Gaudet is nothing but an uppity Acadian." Leger said the premier’s comments were way out of line, adding that Gaudet was simply following his conscience and saying what he has every right to say. Dexter didn't agree. Gaudet “did not ... discharge his duties in a way that he should,” adding, “he acted only as a partisan.”