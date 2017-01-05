First Catch is big catch for Canada and Nova Scotia

Plans in place to employ local workers in Shelburne plant

First Catch Fisheries Company was registered in Nova Scotia in August of 2016, after partners Chunfang Guo and Chengcai Li and senior staff spent many days scouring the East Coast of the USA, parts of the Carribean and the Canadian eastern seaboard for the best location to establish a seafood processing operation designed to satisfy an increasing demand among the Chinese middle class for first-rate sea food. The company's principals also own Chinese firm Fishing Forever, based in Dalian, the "mother ship" of China's seafood industry.

"We visited locations in Florida, Maine, the Virgin Islands, Maryland, Dominican Republic and many places in Nova Scotia," vice president Tony Shi told SCT in an interview.

The company settled on land in Shelburne's new marine industrial park, where they will construct a lobster processing plant and administrative offices on the 4.5-acre site purchased for a reported $200,00.

"During our trip, we traveled more than 800 kilometers one day just to visit the processing plant in Maryland for a special species of red crab," Shi added, "but we determined that the best lobster in the world comes from southwest Nova Scotia and believed that Chinese consumers would appreciate that.

Plant workers will be from local workforce

The Shelburne operation includes dormitories for some of the Chinese workers who will operate and manage the plant, but will not house the hundred or more plant workers who will process millions of pounds of lobster during the lobster season. These jobs, says Shi, will go to local workers. "There is a three per cent limit on temporary foreign workers in any operation," he said, "so we will not be bringing Chinese workers to fill the jobs that could be done by workers from the area."

Sources familiar with the project say that First Catch may also purchase additional land at the Park in the future.

The company announced earlier this week a plan to ship millions of pounds of lobster each season to China via a charter air service.

Creating Chinese demand for Nova Scotia lobster

The Chinese demand for Nova Scotia lobster is a key factor in what's driving Canadian seafood exports, according to Export Development Canada, which recently predicted "spectacular" growth in exports for Nova Scotia thanks to a lower Canadian dollar, a stronger U.S. economy and a new-found Chinese appetite for the province's seafood. The firm says they intend to purchase all of thier fresh lobster from the region, which includes fisheries in Digby, Yarmouth, Shelburne and Queens counties.

Shi explained that formerly, seafood consumption in China was limited largely to those living in coastal towns and cities. "We are now creating a market for first-rate seafood in inland areas and we know that Chinese consumers are aware that the best lobster in the world comes from this area." There are more than thirty cities in China with a population exceeding nine million people.

Tony Shi and other First Catch staff work out of offices at Stanfield international Airport