Getting tired of this shit: one year into Chron/Herald strike

PHOTO: ROBT DEVET-NS ADVOCATE

FROM THE NOVA SCOTIA ADVOCATE: KJIPUKTUK (Halifax) – It seems hard to believe, but Chronicle Herald newsroom workers have been on a defensive strike for one year now.

Hundreds of striking Herald employees, readers, and members of Nova Scotia’s labour movement rallied in six towns across Nova Scotia in recognition of that somber anniversary.

Well over two hundred supporters gathered in front of the Chronicle Herald offices on Dutch Village Road in Halifax as they listened to speeches by labour leaders and politicians.

“It’s been humbling to realize that we belong to a much larger family than we originally realized,” said Ingrid Bulmer, president of the Halifax Typographical Union (HTU). “We want to thank from the bottom of our hearts all who are here today and all the unions that have helped us.”

Martin O’Hanlon, president of CWA Canada, the parent union of the HTU, didn’t mince words.

“My God, a year on strike, for this nonsense. There is absolutely no reason for the strike, it’s crazy. We have offered to take a wage cut, we have given them concessions across the board. Any employer would take what we offered with a big smile on their face,” Hanlon told the crowd.