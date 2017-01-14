FEATURED EVENTS

Second Story Women's Centre

SouthCoastToday - Community news matters...
all rights reserved 2016 
Box 1165  Shelburne, NS B0T 1W0  
editor[at]SouthCoastToday.ca
902.656.2547

You are here

Home

Hundreds of PussyHats going to Washington

January 14, 2017 - 09:29Timothy Gillespie
Knitters from Portland, Maine are protesting Donald Trump’s inauguration by making their point with the Pussyhat Project. Local craftspeople are creating so many hats in preparation for inaugural demonstrations that supplies of pink yarn are stretched thin.
 
There’s a run on pink yarn in Greater Portland.
 
Suzie von Reyn, co-owner of KnitWit Yarn Shop, restocked a deep pink color called “Rosa Rogusa” last week. A group of knitters and crocheters will gather with their pink yarn the afternoon of Jan 14 at PortFiber. At Tess’ Designer Yarns, Tess Bickford just dyed at least five large pots of yarn in various shades of pink. “All of a sudden, we started getting calls,” Bickford said. “They’re having trouble finding pink yarn anywhere.”
 
It’s all because of the Pussyhat Project.
 
Tags: 
pussyhat
donald trump
washington DC
Bookmark/Search this post with
»

Add new comment

More information about text formats

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
By submitting this form, you accept the Mollom privacy policy.

PLEASE SUPPORT OUR SPONSORS