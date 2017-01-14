Hundreds of PussyHats going to Washington

Knitters from Portland, Maine are protesting Donald Trump’s inauguration by making their point with the Pussyhat Project. Local craftspeople are creating so many hats in preparation for inaugural demonstrations that supplies of pink yarn are stretched thin.

There’s a run on pink yarn in Greater Portland.

Suzie von Reyn, co-owner of KnitWit Yarn Shop, restocked a deep pink color called “Rosa Rogusa” last week. A group of knitters and crocheters will gather with their pink yarn the afternoon of Jan 14 at PortFiber. At Tess’ Designer Yarns, Tess Bickford just dyed at least five large pots of yarn in various shades of pink. “All of a sudden, we started getting calls,” Bickford said. “They’re having trouble finding pink yarn anywhere.”

It’s all because of the Pussyhat Project.