Kellie Leitch - Canadian media's Donald Trump of the north

It may just take a candidate willing to do or say anything to generate outrage and attract the news media who, for their part, are rewarded with readership for covering rhetoric or ideas that are shocking or even downright odious.

From the Washington Post: Donald Trump’s takeover of the Republican Party in the USA may have been possible only because his unique combination of wealth, celebrity and talent for controversy that allowed him to hijack media coverage of the race.

It’s not so hard to manipulate the news media, but is manipulating the news media really so hard to do? Maybe not.

The Canadian news media is busy creating its very own version of Donald Trump. Her name is Kellie Leitch.

Leitch’s anti-immigrant proposal brought her more coverage. Much more.

Manipulating the press to gain widespread attention in nomination races may be much easier than previously believed. It may not require someone of Donald Trump’s unique profile.