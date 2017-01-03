Liberal govt "gifts" to corporations feeding massive executive salaries?

“Instead of taking real action to ensure that regular people can make ends meet, Stephen McNeil has given millions of dollars to banks and corporations.” NDP leader Gary Burrill

Saying urgent action was needed to improve average wages for Nova Scotians, NDP leader Gary Burrill says Liberal premier Stephen McNeil is allowing some people to prosper while others flounder, adding that CEO salaries in Canada are "out of control".

Citing a recent study by the Canadian Centre Centre for Polict Studies which detailed an average salary for top Canadian CEOs approaches $10 million, Burrill noted that Emera CEO and Shelburne native Chris Huskilson earned $4.3 million last year. While the average working Canadian earned $4,000 per month, Huskilson would earn $360,000 during the same time period.

Throwing Money at the Problem: 10 Years of Executive Compensation, released by the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives, found that the average income of the 100 highest-paid CEOs in Canada was $9.5 million, while the average income for Canadians is $49,510.

In a news release Tuesday, Burrill says the NDP has a plan to reduce inequality by raising the wages of more than 130,000 people in Nova Scotia by increasing the minimum wage to $15 an hour over three years. The NDP plan, he says, would also eliminate tuition fees at the Nova Scotia Community College to ensure that young people have the skills and training they need to find good jobs close to home.

“Instead of taking real action to ensure that regular people can make ends meet, Stephen McNeil has given millions of dollars to banks and corporations,” said Burrill. “We need a government that will focus on improving the incomes and skills of everyday people, not one willing to allow some people to prosper while the rest flounder.”

Paid approximately $80,000 by the NDP Party, Burrill makes nearly twice that of the average wage earner in Nova Scotia.