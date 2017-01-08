The Many Ways Society Makes a Man

Drew Moore, 11, poses with his air gun collection in his bedroom, where the definition of a boy is stenciled on the wall. In his Arkansas community, hunting and manhood are entwined: “It’s not that we don’t like” men who don’t hunt, says his stepmom, Callie, “but we sure do like the ones who do.”

PHOTO ESSAY: How does a 21st-century boy reach manhood? In some cultures the rite of passage is clear. In others, not so much. What Photographing a Father-Son Hunt Taught Me About Manhood

FROM NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC - Text and Photographs by Pete Muller

PUBLISHED DECEMBER 19, 2016

