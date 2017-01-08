The Many Ways Society Makes a Man

Drew Moore, 11, poses with his air gun collection in his bedroom, where the definition of a boy is stenciled on the wall. In his Arkansas community, hunting and manhood are entwined: “It’s not that we don’t like” men who don’t hunt, says his stepmom, Callie, “but we sure do like the ones who do.”
PHOTO ESSAY: How does a 21st-century boy reach manhood? In some cultures the rite of passage is clear. In others, not so much. What Photographing a Father-Son Hunt Taught Me About Manhood
FROM NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC - Text and Photographs by Pete Muller
It was not until the hog bolted, snarling and afraid, that I realized the extent of my vulnerability. According to the plan, the 230-pound pig was to be “bayed” by a small but adept pack of hounds until pit bulls and, later, knife-wielding hunters arrived on the scene. But when humans and dogs and wild pigs endeavor to survive one another, plans can turn to hopeful outlines.
