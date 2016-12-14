McNeil popularity tanks after teacher's union fiasco

Trouble in paradise on the South Coast with 18% approval drop?

Nova Scotia premier Stephen McNeil experienced the largest drop in job approval over the past three months, according to an Angus Reid poll from Tuesday. The Liberal premier saw he approval rating drop by 18% - from 38 to 31 per cent. Angus Reid attributes much of this as attributable to an the ongoing labour dispute with teachers and the controversial decision by the government to close schools on Monday, Dec. 5, after the Nova Scotia Teachers Union directed teachers and staff to operate under a work-to-rule protocol.

Teachers union members who aked not to be named have told SCT that they expect an overwhelming number of members to vote "anyone but Liberal" in the next election.

Liberal communists under the beds?

Big trouble also appears to be brewing for the Liberals in the Queens-Shelburne riding, where an MLA nominee candidate quit suddenly last week with a scathing indictment of the Liberal Party, whose nomination precess he likened to that of a communist country. Earlier this the week, a sitting member of the riding executive posted an essay on Facebook and Twitter, in which he opined that the McNeil Liberals were in serious trouble in the province.

Strike-breaking scab

Nova Scotia union leaders told SCT that they expect to strongly oppose Queens-Shelburne Liberal nominee and author Vernon Oickle, who describes himself as a "non-striking" Chronicle Herald reporter, but whom union officials describe as a "strike-breaking scab."'

See Angus Reid poll here: