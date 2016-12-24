Naturalists wanted for 2017 Wild Wednesdays

The Wild Wednesdays beach and woodlands guided walks program at Thomas Raddall Natural Environment Park seeks naturalists in the Shelburne/Queens area willing to lead two-hour walks on Wednesday afternoons this coming July and August.

Wild Wednesdays, entering its second year, is a project of the Harrison Lewis Coastal Discovery Centre. If you have an area of special interest and expertise related to what plants and animals are found by the seashore and adjoining woods and barrens, and would be willing to give up a couple of hours on one or more Wednesday afternoon, please contact us for details. Harrison Lewis Centre, Sandy Bay, East Port L’Hebert. Phone 902-646-1554, or email hlc@eastlink.ca

The Centre is a registered charity and can provide CRA-accredited receipts for donations, monetary or otherwise, with a value of $10 or more. Those wishing to support the Wild Wedneday program, helping provide teaching materials, transportation for seniors, or in other ways are also encouraged to call or email.