Nova Scotians Ste-Foy massacre, reject intolerance

January 31, 2017 - 10:03Timothy Gillespie

On Monday, January 30, 2017 many Nova Scotians woke up to the shocking news that six Muslim men -- fathers, businessmen, a university professor -- had been shot and killed while at prayers in the Centre Culturel Islamique de Québec in Québec City. Five others were wounded and remain in hospital – two in critical condition.

"Not unnoticed – nor unmentioned – were the bellicose and intolerant policies being promulgated south of our borders by the current American president, Donald Trump, and his administration. There was strong and affirmative applause to suggestions that Canada not succumb to such an intolerant and xenophobic vision. This is not what our country is. This must not be what it becomes." Christopher Majka

SEE FULL STORY BY CHRIS MAJKA ON RABBLE http://rabble.ca/blogs/bloggers/christophermajka/2017/01/nova-scotians-grieve-ste-foy-massacre-and-reject-intolerance

STE FOY
CHRISTOPHER MAJKA
QUEBEC
muslims
canada
