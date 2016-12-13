Opinion: Barrington's Bay Side Home - an asset to safeguard

"...time is of the essence and now is the time to act."

Wanting the best

One of the greatest assets we have in the Municipality of Barrington is Bay Side Home. The present Bay Side Home facility came about because of community efforts, and community interest remains steadfast. We all know someone who works at Bay Side Home, or we have connections to a present or former resident. That is why I feel compelled to speak out; like everyone else in the community, I want the best for Bay Side.

Facing challenges

Unfortunately, Bay Side Home is facing a staffing shortage; it has been difficult to recruit and retain staff due, in part, to challenges with the structure of the organization. In order for Bay Side Home to function efficiently, everyone involved has to fulfill their designated role. Barrington Municipal Council has a responsibility to make appointments to the Board of Directors of Bay Side Home. However, Council has a legal recommendation, from two years ago, advising not to appoint a Councillor to the Board of Directors of Bay Side Home.

Council also has a more recent recommendation, from their Chief Administrative Officer, advising not to appoint a Councillor to the Board of Directors of Bay Side Home. The running of Bay Side Home starts with the appointments made by the Municipality of Barrington and delayed appointments could impede the operations of Bay Side Home, at a time when there is a nursing staff shortage to deal with. Any vacancy on the Board, at any time, needs to be announced and filled right away to ensure the smooth operations of Bay Side Home.

Why are Councilors gone from the board?

Prior to 2011, Barrington Municipal Council appointed the entire Council to sit on the Board of Directors of Bay Side Home. The first Councillor to leave the Board resigned on May 2, 2011. The only councillor to remain on the Board of Directors is George El-Jakl, having served since 2006. Councillors, with the exception of Mr. El-Jakl, have been replaced by community volunteers.

Decision time

I think we need to question two things. First, why is council not paying closer attention to the Board of Directors and the vital role they play in addressing the challenges at Bay Side? And, second, why is the only remaining councilor still on the Board after 10 years of service when there is a policy that limits members to a maximum of eight years? In my opinion, these factors signal a reason why our home is experiencing challenges.

To that end, there is an easy fix – Council needs to appoint a new Board Member with a strong mandate to turn things around!

A decision by Council is needed so the Board, together with the Administrator, can get on with the important work of addressing the challenge of recruiting and retaining nurses at Bay Side Home. This is an essential first step and a step that is absolutely necessary before any talk of expansion.

Time is of the essence

At a recent Committee of the Whole Meeting, Barrington Municipal Council said they would require time in order to give the matter due diligence, and a decision would be made at some unnamed point in the future. I would stress that time is of the essence and now is the time to act.

Wanda Atkinson

Resident of the Municipality of Barrington