Schools open Tuesday, says minister Casey

Editors notes re: Education minister Karen Casey news conference Monday re: Teacher's Union work-to-rule edict and minister's student lock-out and expected back-to-work legislation.

Rumor in Halifax media that Liberal backbench revolt has been forming, possibly including Zach Churchill. Letters, calls to MLAs as result of NSTU campaign are "off the hook." Several media sources say the teacher's union debacle could cost Casey her job.

NDP leader Gary Burrill in interview says Liberal poll jump after Film Tax Credit fiasco won't repeat here. he says McNeil was "basking in a golden moment of the Liberal brand" because of connection with Trudeau. He adds that Liberals "misgauged public sentiment" and that the public furor over Casey's actions show there is no "bottomless pit of public blessing" for Liberalss.

Burrill says Liberals have had only one real idea since forming govt - that the road forward is paved with a balanced budget - no matter the cost. Asked if he knew what Liberals were up to, Burrill says he sees nothing but "chaotic disarray", with "no evidence of coherent plan". Asked whether McNeil or Casey was the prime author of the current debacle, Burrill says "I haven;t seen a sliver of daylight between the two."

Casey says schools will open tomorrow because union has modified its directive to teachers. Casey insists that union was placing student safety at risk. No response yet from NSTU. Casey says no legislation will be tabled today, but would not address tomorrow or the future. Casey says union has not confirmed revision of directive. Casey says she saw the revised directive on Friday, but would not not say who ongoing discussions took place with. She will not say why schools were closed despite revised directive. Casey has not talked with her caucus and has no intention of resigning. She says Liberals have handled education portfolio effectively and says the back-to-work bill is still possible.