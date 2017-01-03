Shelburne-based seafood firm shipping tonnes of lobster to China

Next week, Fishing Forever, the China-based parent of Shelburne-based First Catch Fisheries Company, is slated to load up a Boeing 747 with the lobster destined for the growing Chinese market.

There are then to be two more flights, on Jan. 14 and Jan. 21, ahead of the Chinese New Year during ​which the Chinese typically celebrate with elaborate feasts, and then three other flights in the month to follow. According to Fishing Forever executives, the flights will reduce by 18 hours the time needed to ship to China. After 50 or more hours out of the water, lobsters get weak and many die en route.

In Shelburne, First Catch Fisheries Company bought 4.5 acres of land for about $200,000 to build a seafood processing plant earlier this year. It is expected to initially employ about 30 people and then ramp up to about 100 workers.

But, as that plant is not yet ready, First Catch has been buying $160,000-$300,000 of lobster every week. They hope to fill the rest of the 105-tonne capacity of the Boeing 747 ​by shipping Nova Scotia seafood from other firms.

Halifax Stanfield International Airport has seen a recent boom in lobster shipments, in part because of its $5​-​million investment to add a roughly 182,000-square-foot pad for aircraft near the Gateway Facility​. ​

Fishing Forever has an office there​.

Growth in Shelburne

First Catch Fisheries Company will construct a lobster processing plant, offices and dormitory for Chinese workers who will operate and manage the plant are also planned. Sources familiar with the project say that First Catch may also purchase additional land at the Park in the future.