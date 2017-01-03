Shelburne-based seafood firm shipping tonnes of lobster to China

January 3, 2017 - 11:03 — Timothy Gillespie
Next week, Fishing Forever, the China-based parent of Shelburne-based First Catch Fisheries Company, is slated to load up a Boeing 747 with the lobster destined for the growing Chinese market.
There are then to be two more flights, on Jan. 14 and Jan. 21, ahead of the Chinese New Year during which the Chinese typically celebrate with elaborate feasts, and then three other flights in the month to follow. According to Fishing Forever executives, the flights will reduce by 18 hours the time needed to ship to China. After 50 or more hours out of the water, lobsters get weak and many die en route.
In Shelburne, First Catch Fisheries Company bought 4.5 acres of land for about $200,000 to build a seafood processing plant earlier this year. It is expected to initially employ about 30 people and then ramp up to about 100 workers.
But, as that plant is not yet ready, First Catch has been buying $160,000-$300,000 of lobster every week. They hope to fill the rest of the 105-tonne capacity of the Boeing 747 by shipping Nova Scotia seafood from other firms.
Halifax Stanfield International Airport has seen a recent boom in lobster shipments, in part because of its $5-million investment to add a roughly 182,000-square-foot pad for aircraft near the Gateway Facility.
Fishing Forever has an office there.
Growth in Shelburne
First Catch Fisheries Company will construct a lobster processing plant, offices and dormitory for Chinese workers who will operate and manage the plant are also planned. Sources familiar with the project say that First Catch may also purchase additional land at the Park in the future.
The Chinese demand for Nova Scotia lobster is a key factor in what's driving Canadian seafood exports, according to Export Development Canada, which recently predicted "spectacular" growth in exports for Nova Scotia thanks to a lower Canadian dollar, a stronger U.S. economy and a new-found Chinese appetite for the province's seafood. The firm says they intend to purchase all of thier fresh lobster from the region, which includes fisheries in Digby, Yarmouth, Shelburne and Queens counties.
"We are seeing spectacular growth compared to the rest of the country," Peter Hall, chief economist for Export Development Canada, told a Halifax audience in May, referring to seafood exports. Raw fishing products exported to China, said Hall, have gone from almost nothing 10 years ago to a $200 million business, including processing, he explained. The increase, says Hall and others in the industry, is being fueled by the exponential growth of the Chinese middle class.
The more the merrier?
Other Chinese companies are also moving into Nova Scotia. In 2014, Capital Seafoods in Eastern Passage was purchased Zoneco, or Zhangzidao and employs 60 people. First Catch apparently intends to market the lobster in China as "Halifax lobster." The Lobster Council of Canada (LCC) is promoting a generic marketing and promotion strategy for Candian lobster, which they say is worth $1.7 billion annually and employs approximately 15,000 people in coastal communities.
Canadian lobster brand message
The LCC Canadian lobster brand message is “The best lobster in the world comes from Canada.” Geoff Irvine LCC executive director says that export data shows that sales to China have grown over 400% in the past five years. Irvine believes part of the growth is due to the value placed on "Canada’s rigorous food safety standards, our leading work on traceability and sustainability, and Canadian’s image as trustworthy people. The fact that Canadian lobster is wild caught, healthy, versatile, is delicious and is associated with celebration is additional equity for the Canada brand.”
Chinese government support
Corporate parent Dalian Fishing Forever Company is reportedly backed by the Chinese government through subsidies and other programs, as are most industrial operations in that country. Many fishery-related firms in China evolved from the development of the modern fishing industry in the Dalian region in Northern China. The firm is known in international fishery circles as a processor of live and frozen seafood and the purchaser of large, wholesale lots of fish products.
Mother ship of Chinese fishery
Dalian Fisheries University is considered the "mother ship" of the modern fishery in China, providing degrees in almost every aspect of the science and mechanics of the fishery. University courses include those relating to aquatic biology, aquaculture, disease prevention and control of aquatic organisms, aquatic nutrition and feed, preservation and processing of aquatic products, plus the design and manufacture of fishing boats
Many fisheries-related businesses evolved from activity at the university.
Dalian Ocean University (DOU) originated from the Northeastern Fishery Technology School which was first founded in 1952, which then evolved into Dalian Fisheries Academy in 1958 and Dalian Fisheries University in 1978. The school was transferred from the administration of the Ministry of Agriculture to the direct administration of Liaoning Province in 2000 and now reports to the Ministry of Transportation.
The largest fisheries-related educational institution in the world, DOU has 10,000+ students and 800 instructors and 200-plus individual course tutors.
Dalian is a major city and seaport in the south of Liaoning Province, and the southernmost city of Northeast China and at the tip of the Liaodong Peninsula. Dalian is a financial, shipping and logistics centre for Northeast Asia, and has a significant history of being used by foreign powers for its ports. Dalian was previously known as both Dalniy (Russian) and Dairen (Japanese) but was better known as Port Arthur (Russian) and Ryojun (Japanese). It was founded by the Russians in 1898 and Russian-style architecture and colonial buildings in Renaissance and other styles can still be found there.
