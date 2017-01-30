Ship company bankruptcy may not affect Shelburne

Note: Southern District Bankruptcy Court (New York, NY) issued a protection order Monday afternoon, ensuring that no assets may be seized by creditors.

Monday's backruptcy filing by Toisa Limited, the company which owns the Toisa Pegasus docked at the Shelburne Maine Terminal may not negatively affect the Town, according to sources contacted by SCT Monday. The firm owns 23 ships, which are registered through 23 separate affiliates, who all filed for voluntary Chapter 11 bankruptcy Sunday in New York. Sealion Shipping Ltd., Marine Management Services and Marine Management Bulk Services, Farnham Marine Agency Ltd., Sealion do Brasil Navagacao Ltda., Sealion do Corcovado Navagacao Ltda., and Brokerage & Management Corp. are not part of the Chapter 11 filing and continue to function as normal, without interruption.

Toisa, owned by Greek shipping magnate Gregory Calimanopulos, says it took this action following a prolonged slump in global oil prices, among other factors, and its effect on the Company's offshore business. The Company's business operations and relationship with its customers and vendors will not be adversely affected by this proceeding while it works constructively with lenders toward a consensual resolution, says the release. Shelburne Town councilor Rick Davis says that Town officials are aware of the situation and that the ships berthage of about $70,000 per year are paid up to date Payments will be made in the ordinary course of business either by the Company or one of the Company's management agents, which are not part of the Chapter 11 filing, adds the release, saying that the Company's customers and vendors have been historically paid by one of the Company's management agents that are outside the Chapter 11 cases and so customers and vendors will be paid amounts due now and in the future without interruption. The Company says it does not need Bankruptcy Court approval for such payments.

Ten months of berthage payments to the Town have been made indirectly through an agent representing Sealion Shipping Ltd, based in the UK. The Liberian-flagged Toisa Pegasus arrived in the Nova Scotia town on March 29.

The oil industry is in a slowdown so the ship has been strategically placed in Shelburne to await work, Jon Golding, commercial director with the vessel's operator, UK-based Sealion Shipping Ltd., told CBC in June. The Toisa Pegasus is the second-largest vessel ever to berth at the Shelburne Marine Terminal.