Teachers return to work-to-rule regime, accuse premier of bad faith bargaining

Stephen McNeil has developed the uncanny ability to inflame the tense situation in the labour dispute with Nova Scotia teachers and the union which represents them.

Teachers in Nova Scotia will return to work-to-rule conditions next week after the union says they’ve “lost trust” in the premier.

According to a Nova Scotia Teachers Union (NSTU) release Friday afternoon, work-to-rule job action returns on Monday in light of Premier Stephen McNeil’s recent comments to media about the teachers’ tentative contract.

“Again the premier has demonstrated that he is incapable of bargaining in good faith,” NSTU president Liette Doucet said in the release.

“The premier is already backing away from commitments made in the new tentative agreement. If the premier is capable of misleading our members about two self-directed development days, then he is capable of misleading parents about the $20 million outlined in the deal to improve classroom conditions.”

The NSTU said McNeil indicated Thursday that teachers would not have the discretion to use two days outlined in the tentative agreement, contrary to documents the union received during the bargaining process.

“Teachers don’t have faith in the premier. They don’t trust him to do what’s in the best interest of our education system,” Doucet said.

Doucet added that teachers want the government to make “needed investments to improve classroom conditions,” and that’s why they are now resuming job action.

Teachers will vote on the latest agreement Feb. 8.