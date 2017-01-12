Trudeau’s New Man in China Bad News for Canadian Workers?

John McCallum off to Beijing as ambassador.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s new choice for ambassador to China show he’s focused on promoting business, not human rights and the interests of Canadian workers, according to one China expert

Trudeau shook up his cabinet Tuesday, shuffling Ontario MP John McCallum out of his role as immigration minister and into the ambassador’s job in Beijing.

Charles Burton, a China expert from Brock University, said the appointment signals the Liberal government is ready to let China conduct business with Canada on its own terms.

That includes labour issues, he added.