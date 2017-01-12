FEATURED EVENTS

Trump calls U.S. intelligence report "fake news", suggests leak was "disgraceful"

January 12, 2017 - 10:56Timothy Gillespie
"... something that Nazi Germany would have done and did do."
 
In his news conference Wednesday, president-elect Donald J. Trump criticized American intelligence officials, sparred with reporters, denounced “fake news”, blamed senior U.S. intelligence officials for leaking a critical report, blamed Russia for hacking Democatic Party information during the recent U.S. election campaign and discussed his plans to extricate himself from the operations of his vast business holdings.
 
Explaining his Twitter post comparing the United States to Nazi Germany, he said of the leaks by intelligence offcials, “That’s something that Nazi Germany would have done and did do.” 
 
donald trump
united states
russia
nazis
intelligence officials
