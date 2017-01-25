Trump's Keystone announcement a surprise to Trudeau govt?

President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Tuesday which gives a go-ahead to the controversial Keystone XL Pipeline which would carry oil sands petroleum to the U.S.

Trump has said that the project will be approved pending "re-negotiating" some portions of previous agreement. News reports yesterday say that one of the conditions would be that the pipeline would be built with American labour and American steel

A CBC report says that no one from the Trump administration gave the Trueau government a heads-up on Tuesday's announcement.

“We can continue to support good jobs, including in the fossil fuel industry, while we improve our emissions standards, while we innovate and develop renewable resources, while we manage the long-term transition, that the planet needs to go through,” Trudeau said in a news conference.

Canadian environmental groups disagreed, suggesting that the pipeline project’s job-creating potential was exaggerated, and its environmental footprint underplayed.

Mike Hudema, a climate and energy campaigner for Greenpeace Canada, urged Trudeau to defy Trump on Keystone XL.

“The question for Canadians is: will the Prime Minister continue to align himself with a climate denying Trump administration, or will he stand with the people and with science and start living up to his own commitments to the climate and Indigenous rights?” Hudema said in a statement.

“The Prime Minister can’t keep saying he will lead on climate while building three new tar sands pipelines. Alternative facts may work in the U.S. administration but they shouldn’t be tolerated here.”

SEE STORY ON CBC: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ar6v5uUCFu0&feature=youtu.be

SEE KEYSTONE TIMELINE ON CBC: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mFnrYncD_8c