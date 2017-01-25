SouthCoastToday - Community news matters...
all rights reserved 2017 
533 West Sable Rd.  Sable River, NS B0T 1V0  
editor[at]SouthCoastToday.ca
902.656.2547

You are here

Home

Trump's Keystone announcement a surprise to Trudeau govt?

January 25, 2017 - 09:55Timothy Gillespie

President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Tuesday which gives a go-ahead to the controversial Keystone XL Pipeline which would carry oil sands petroleum to the U.S. 

Trump has said that the project will be approved pending "re-negotiating" some portions of previous agreement. News reports yesterday say that one of the conditions would be that the pipeline would be built with American labour and American steel

A CBC report says that no one from the Trump administration gave the Trueau government a heads-up on Tuesday's announcement.

“We can continue to support good jobs, including in the fossil fuel industry, while we improve our emissions standards, while we innovate and develop renewable resources, while we manage the long-term transition, that the planet needs to go through,” Trudeau said in a news conference.

Canadian environmental groups disagreed, suggesting that the pipeline project’s job-creating potential was exaggerated, and its environmental footprint underplayed.

Mike Hudema, a climate and energy campaigner for Greenpeace Canada, urged Trudeau to defy Trump on Keystone XL.

“The question for Canadians is: will the Prime Minister continue to align himself with a climate denying Trump administration, or will he stand with the people and with science and start living up to his own commitments to the climate and Indigenous rights?” Hudema said in a statement.

“The Prime Minister can’t keep saying he will lead on climate while building three new tar sands pipelines. Alternative facts may work in the U.S. administration but they shouldn’t be tolerated here.”

SEE STORY ON CBC: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ar6v5uUCFu0&feature=youtu.be

SEE KEYSTONE TIMELINE ON CBC:  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mFnrYncD_8c 

Tags: 
keystone xl
donald trump
justin trudeau
greenpeace
Bookmark/Search this post with
»

Add new comment

More information about text formats

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
By submitting this form, you accept the Mollom privacy policy.

PLEASE SUPPORT OUR SPONSORS