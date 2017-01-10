From Nova Scotia Advocate: KJIPUKTUK (Halifax) – Using biomass to generate electricity is generally not a green practice. In fact, using coal in the short term is cleaner. And short term here means for the next sixty to seventy years.

It’s all very counter-intuitive. The trees we burn to generate electricity grow back and absorb the carbon released in the first place. Using biomass to generate electricity is renewable, it’s green. What’s there not to like?

Forestry scientists have calculated that in Nova Scotia it will take between 67 and 83 years for biomass to be better for the environment than burning coal.

SEE ROBT DEVET'S FULL NS ADVOCATE STORY HERE: