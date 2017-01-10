FEATURED EVENTS

Worse than coal? Biomass not so green, scientists say

January 10, 2017 - 09:04Timothy Gillespie

 

 

 

From Nova Scotia Advocate:  KJIPUKTUK (Halifax) – Using biomass to generate electricity is generally not a green practice. In fact, using coal in the short term is cleaner. And short term here means for the next sixty to seventy years.

It’s all very counter-intuitive. The trees we burn to generate electricity grow back and absorb the carbon released in the first place. Using biomass to generate electricity is renewable, it’s green. What’s there not to like?

Forestry scientists have calculated that in Nova Scotia it will take between 67 and 83 years for biomass to be better for the environment than burning coal.

SEE ROBT DEVET'S FULL NS ADVOCATE STORY HERE

 

 

 

NOVA SCOTIA ADVOCATE
ROBERT DEVET
nova scotia
biomass
