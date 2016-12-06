Casey must go, say Tories

Online petition for removel of Casey



REVISED: Progressive Conservative leader Jamie Baillie is renewing his call for premier McNeil to fire Education minister Karen Casey for what he calls in a Tuesday news release, "her incompetent and unethical handling of the education system and the teacher contract negotiations."

Baillie says she must be held accountable because she's poisoned the workplace in our schools and parents, students and teachers no longer trust her to come to a reasonable resolution on this impasse.

Today, Baillie's PC Party launched an online petition urging the Premier to remove Casey. It can be found here . He wants all Nova Scotians to join him in urging Premier McNeil to fire Karen Casey.

Chaotic environment

In an interview with SCT Monday, NDP leader Gary Burrill said that he thought Casey, McNeil and the Liberal caucus had created a "chaotic" environment surrounding back-to-work legislation threat and work-to-rule decision from the union.

Zero chance of resignation

Former NDP minister Graham Steele said on Facebook that calls for resignation should send the message of "atonement". He says Baillie's call to "fire" Minister Casey for her "incompetent and unethical handling" of the dispute with teachers "is exactly the wrong way to go." That news release, says Steele, is classic political finger-pointing, asking for resignation-as-blame, adding that "There is now zero chance that Minister Casey will resign. Politics as usual, all around."

"The Minister must be held accountable for this mess. She's poisoned the workplace in our schools. She used students as pawns in a political game," said Baillie. "Not only did she sacrifice the education of our young people, but she jeopardized their safety by cancelling classes on a whim. The Minister has lost the moral authority to manage her department."

Baillie's release accused McNeil of hiding "for most of the day as these events unfolded" and noted that, in a television interview, he rejected widespread rumours of a caucus revolt. Many Liberal MLAs, the release added, were said to be opposed to the Premier and the Minister's terrible decision. Baillie says those Liberal MLAs should do the right thing by signing this petition and letting their voices be heard.