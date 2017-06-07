Medical marijuana firms in Nova Scotia get Health Canada approval

Two Nova Scotia firms received letters this week from Health Canada authorizing them to proceed with building facilities for the cultivation and sales of medical marijuana. Truro Herbal Company (THC) and AtlantiCann Medical Inc. executives told SCT that they had both submitted applications under the Health Canada Access to Cannabis for Medical Purposes Regulations (ACMPR).

There are 45 approved facilities in Canada; 26 in Ontario, 10 in British Columbia, 2 each also in Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba and one each in Quebec, New Brunswick and PEI.

THC CEO Evan Price said in an interview that his firm will build a 19,000 square foot facility on 2.6 acres in Truro, with capacity to double that size, should the business require it. AtlantiCann vice president Ed Cayer said that firm's facility will be built in Lower Sackville, after abandoning plans to locate the facility in Shelburne.

AtlantiCann is a privately held company whose CEO is Christine Halef, a pharmacist whose father is successful Halifax developer Besim Halef.

Price said the agreement with Health Canada allows THC to produce and distribute up to fifteen million grams and that facility will include a plant breeding program and production lab capable of developing cannabis oils and other products.

Facicities for both firms will be required to pass inspections by Health Canada prior to production and distribution of any cannabis.