Roseway has worst unexpected closure record in province, says Health Dept

Health minister says Roseway to be sort of a "hybrid model", dictated by staffing availablility "It is obvious to me that the people of Shelburne County are being treated as second class citizens here when the total closures of four community hospitals in the region are 18 days compared to 55 days at Roseway. I believe there is something that smells about this situation."

With the equivalent of close to two full months of ER closures - 1,333 hours in total - in the last recorded year, Roseway Hospital has by far the worst unexpected closure record of thirty nine hospital facilities in Nova Scotia. The report on Emergency Room accountability was issued Wednesday by the Department - more than eight months after the 2015-2016 year ended on March 31, 2016.

The Northside General Hospital in Cape Breton racked up the most total hours closed: 6,376 hours or 266 days. That's mainly because for the past two years, the emergency department has only been open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Shelburne's unexpected closures were 33% greater than those of the next highest and almost 200% of the next highest after that. 22 facilities showed zero closures during the year.

In a CBC interview, Health minsiter Leo Glavine said that Glavine said the health department is aware of the "very difficult" and "very, very problematic," situation at Roseway, adding, "There was a lot of uncertainty as to whether it would be open or closed."

Progressive Conservative health critic and former health minister Chris d'Entremont said in a news release that the report shows the growing impacts of the McNeil Liberals lack of health care planning.

"The Liberals have no plan for health care and it shows," says d'Entremont. "The government wants to claim that emergency department closures are unpredictable, but yet they've been told again again that there is a dangerous shortage of doctors, nurses, and paramedics. This isn't about unpredictability, this is about poor management in our fragile health system."

"When so many Nova Scotians don't have a family doctor, they are forced to rely on Emergency Rooms for their primary health care," says d'Entremont. "Today's report shows that in far too many communities, people cannot trust that the Emergency Room will be open when they need it."

According to the government release, "emergency department closures that are unpredictable and unplanned are considered temporary closures. These were a result of emergency department staff (doctors, nurses, or paramedics) unavailability." In 2015/2016, sixteen hospitals experienced temporary closures.

"We have a crisis in care and the Premier wants to put a bandaid on it" says d'Entremont. "Communities around the province are crying for a real plan to address doctor recruitment and retention, but all they get are statistics and broken political promises."

"Once again Roseway Hospital has the questionable honour of being number one in Nova Scotia for unplanned closures of the emergency department," says former Shelburne Town Councilor and Roseway Manor board chair Roy O'Odonnell. He points out that, of the five facilties in Western Nova Scotia, Rosway had 300% more closures that the other four combined.

"It is obvious to me that the people of Shelburne County are being treated as second class citizens here and when the total closures of four community hospitals in the region are 18 days compared to 55 days at Roseway. I believe there is something that smells about this situation."



O'Donnell says he has been told that locum doctors are paid a predetermined amount by the Health Department and when he asked health officials if there was any additional financial incentive being offered elsewhere to locum doctors he was told "the department does not encourage such practices."



O'Donnell thinks there is a good chance that doctors are being offered incentives by communities more financially secure, to the detriment struggling small towns.

Minister Glavine, says O'Donnell, will not even commit to keeping Roseway ER operational. "In june of last year," O'Donnell says, Glavine told reporters in Shelburne that the medical centre in Shelburne "will be a sort of hybrid model because of its distance from regional hospitals in Yarmouth and Bridgewater. It may not remain as a full emergency centre but it's best that we have some form of emergency care in Shelburne. The final model will be dictated by what staffing levels can accommodate."



Glavine told CBC Wednesday that staffing was a crucial issue in the closures in Shelburne. Hospitals in Nova Scotia were forced to close their emergency rooms the equivalent of 938 days between April 1, 2015, and March 31, 2016. Roseway is one of 39 facilities in the report, but was closed more than one out of every twenty hours of closures throughout the province.



The provincial closure rate is the highest annual number recorded since 2009, when emergency departments closed a total of 796.5 days and when it became law for the health minister to report to the legislature on the number of closures.